The Greenlee County Board of Supervisors voted 2-1 this morning to extend the county's mask mandate.
County Administrator Derek Rapier said the board will review the mandate again Jan. 19 and if no action is taken, it will automatically expire Jan. 23.
The mandate was set to expire Saturday, but Supervisors David Gomez and Ron Campbell asked Rapier to schedule a special meeting for today because Gomez was unable to attend the board's regular meeting earlier this week.
The board heard from a handful of people during the meeting, most of whom spoke in favor of the mandate.
Gomez and Campbell voted to extend the mandate; Richard Lunt voted against it.
Campbell pointed out there are many mandates that assist in protecting the public, including those involving seat belts, school vaccinations, speed limits, minimum drinking ages and smoking in public places.
The mask mandate is no different, he said.
"What if we left these all to choice?" he asked. "I would rather try to protect the public than to do nothing at all… and leave it to choice."
"Public safety is one of our many jobs here in the county, and a responsibility. Mask wearing protects the public as well as the one wearing the mask," Campbell said.
One hundred and sixty of Greenlee County's 321 COVID-19 patients remain ill. Eight patients were diagnosed Thursday. The county has lost three residents to the virus.