The Graham County Health Department reported a 23-case surge of COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning.
According to the health department, 11 of the patients are San Carlos Apache tribal members. Thatcher and Safford have five more patients each and two Pima residents caught the virus as well.
Seven of the 11 patients are in the 20 to 44 age group; six are 55 plus, four are 65 or older and four are chldren.
Of the county's 1,1885 total cases, 348 are currently sick. Twenty-eight have died and the rest have recovered.
Greenlee County is holding steady at 41 active cases. Since the start of the pandemic, the county has lost two patients out of the 103 who have tested positive.
The Arizona Department of Health Services announced that statewide, another 1,044 have caught COVID-19 and 14 more people have died. A total of 241,165 people have battled the virus and 5,905 have died.
As of Tuesday, 871 Arizonans were hospitalized with COVID-19 and of those, 188 were in ICU. On Oct. 20, 832 were in the hospital and 171 were in ICU.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported another 72,183 cases nationwide and 901 deaths. The total number of cases diagnosed since Jan. 21 is 8,752,794. Nearly 226,000 have died.