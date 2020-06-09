The Arizona Department of Health Services reported Tuesday that the state has now recorded 28,296 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. There have been 1,070 deaths.
According to the state, Graham County has documented 42 cases and Greenlee County 10.
Two Graham County residents with COVID-19 have died, but both had underlying health conditions. The majority of those diagnosed prior to May 25 have recovered.
One patient has died in Greenlee County and two have recovered. Seventeen Greenlee County residents were waiting for their test results Monday night.
The state reported Tuesday 156 Cochise County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. According to county officials, as of Tuesday, five have died and 59 patients have been released from isolation. Thirteen of the patients were hospitalized at some point, six of them have been in ICU.
According to the state, as of Monday, there were 1,243 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 264 were on ventilators and 438 were in ICU. The state reported that, overall, 76 percent of the state's ICU beds were in use. Thirty-five percent of the state's ventilators were in use.
One hundred and twenty-five patients were released from the hospital Monday.
On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control reported 17,919 new cases, bringing the total number of diagnosed cases to 1,938,823. It also reported 474 new deaths, bringing that total to 110,375.