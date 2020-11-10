Another 26 Graham County residents and six Greenlee County residents have contracted COVID-19. They are among 3,434 new cases diagnosed statewide Tuesday.
According to health officials, Graham County currently has 539 active cases and Greenlee County has 34.
In terms of deaths, the state is up to 6,192. Graham County has had 31 residents die and Greenlee County two.
Eleven of Graham County's patients live in Safford, seven live on the San Carlos Apache reservation and six live in Thatcher. Two patients are from Pima.
Graham County Health Department records also show 14 of the 26 new patients are in the 20-44 age range and seven are children.
Graham County has documented 1,467 COVID-19 patients since March and Greenlee County has recorded 122. Statewide the number is 263,133.
As of Monday, 1,289 Arizonans were hospitalized with the virus and 294 of them were in ICU.
Last Monday, Nov. 2, 956 were in the hospital and 227 were in ICU. On Oct. 2, 586 were hospitalized and 127 were in ICU.
The U.S. has now diagnosed more than 9.9 million people with COVID-19 and seen 237,037 die.