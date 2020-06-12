As of Friday morning, the Arizona Department of Health Services is reporting the state has confirmed 32,918 cases of COVID-19, with 48 in Graham County, 11 in Greenlee County and 178 in Cochise County.
The state is also reporting 17 new deaths across the state, bringing the death toll to 1,144. Two people with COVID-19 have died in Graham County and one in Greenlee County; all three were either elderly and, or had underlying health conditions. Five have died in Cochise County.
Two of Greenlee County's patients have recovered; all of those diagnosed prior to May 25 in Graham County have recovered. According to Cochise County officials, as of Friday, five of their patients have died and 82 patients have been released from isolation. Fourteen of the patients were hospitalized at some point, six of them have been in ICU.
On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control reported 20,486 new cases, bringing the total number of diagnosed cases to 1,994,283. It also reported 834 new deaths, bringing that total to 112,967.