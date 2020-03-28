SAFFORD- When it became clear they needed to protect their patients from COVID-19 by isolating, the Haven of Safford staff knew they had to come up with some alternatives.
Ted Marcus, executive director of Haven of Safford, recently agreed to a Question and Answer session.
Q: How is Haven of Safford helping their clients stay in contact with their family and friends in this time when the facility is on lockdown? Is it through an Internet connection? Visiting at windows?
A: We are extremely appreciative of our residents and their family members, friends and our caring professionals who have fully supported the temporary visitation restrictions we have in place. It has made all the difference in keeping Haven Health COVID-19 free. Instead of in-person visits, we have had some window visiting where residents have spoken to family members on the other side of the glass. It is a very moving experience to watch. We have also had a few residents who have communicated with residents from our enclosed courtyard. Of course, we have been scheduling video conferences on Skype, FaceTime, Facebook messenger, Facebook Live and anything else a resident and their family members can use. Some of our residents have personal cell phones and they are able to communicate with their family members whenever they would like. For those who don’t, we have been scheduling video calls with family members and friends throughout the day.
Q: How your clients are responding to this separation? Are there ways that the company is attempting to boost morale?
A: We know any change to our residents’ routines has an effect on them just like it would to you or I. That routine provides structure and certainty to their day. To help with that, we have modified our activities in ways that keep the residents engaged and to continue to have an event to look forward to every day. We’ve had hallway bingo, happy hour with root beer floats, handwashing classes and other activities like these throughout the week. In addition to activities, Haven Health continues to reach out to family members to conduct care conferences where we discuss the wellbeing of their family member. Families are very much involved in helping create the best plan of care for their family member.
Q: What would you say to the families who are having to stay away from their loved ones?
A: We have found that most family members understand the situation and appreciate that we have placed limitations on visitors to help prevent the spread of any type of illness. Most of the feedback we have received has been overwhelmingly supportive of everything we are doing to continue to care for our residents and our employees. This has always been our highest priority and we are thankful that Haven Health has given us the support and resources that allow us to make that happen.