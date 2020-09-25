"So far, so good."
That's what Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas said Thursday afternoon when asked how things are looking now that Safford, Thatcher and Pima students are back in class after being sent home months ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We've been in contact with all of the school districts and we do have a few positive cases here and there, but everything is manageable," Douglas said. "We've contacted the positive cases, contact traced and we've been able to quarantine those close contacts. It's something we've expected and we're not looking at shutting anyone down."
There's been no reason to send large numbers of people home because everyone has been taking the appropriate safety precautions, he said.
"We're trusting the mask use, so if there is a positive case we're not sending the entire classroom home, we're just finding the close contacts," Douglas said. "If we're sending whole classes home then we're not trusting the masks and there's no point in wearing masks."
Douglas said "mask wearing is a given" for the foreseeable future.
The state announced Thursday that Graham County reached the positivity benchmark suggested for schools reopening as of Sept. 6. The county's positivity rate is 5.5 percent, far below the 7 percent recommended for schools. However, Douglas said the state would like to see a positivity rate of below 7 percent for two weeks in a row so he's waiting to see what that rate was as of Sept. 13. The state will release that number next week.
Why the delay? It takes a least two weeks for the state to reconcile its testing numbers. It's been taking the state a couple of weeks to make sure COVID-19 patients' tests are attributed to the correct county and to make sure people who have taken the test multiple times don't show up more than once in the statistics, he said.
As of Thursday, Graham County has documented 811 COVID-19 cases since March. Three new patients from Pima, Safford and the San Carlos Apache tribe were diagnosed Thursday.
Of the 811, 657 have recovered and 24 have died.
Greenlee County has documented 59 cases; only one is active. Two patients have died.
The state announced 518 new cases and 28 deaths Friday morning. The state has documented 216,367 total cases since the start of the pandemic and 5,587 deaths. The state's positivity rate is 10.5 percent.
There have been 6,916,292 COVID-19 cases reported nationwide and 201,411 deaths, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.