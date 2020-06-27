The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 3,591 new COVID-19 patients today and 44 additional deaths, bringing the statewide totals to 70,051 and 1,579 since the start of the pandemic.
The state has confirmed 82 cases in Graham County, 18 in Greenlee County and 538 in Cochise County.
Last week, Graham County had 59 cases, Greenlee County 14 and Cochise County 332.
As of today, nearly 657,000 people have been tested for the virus in the state; 9.4 percent have tested positive. Roughly 20,000 new tests were reported today.
On Friday, 2,577 people with COVID-19 were in the hospital, 657 of them were in ICU and 433 of them were on ventilators. Thirteen percent of ICU beds were available for use Friday and 55 percent of ventilators were available.
Two hundred seventy COVID-19 patients were released from hospitals statewide Thursday.
According to Cochise County, 232 of their patients have recovered. In Graham County that number is 33 and in Greenlee County it's seven.
Brian Douglas, the Graham County Health Department director, said Friday night that although some residents are complying with the department's recommendations to maintain their distance, wear masks and wash their hands frequently, many are not.
"Most recently, we are finding COVID-19 transmissions occurring with people who are not wearing face coverings in public, at work, and those attending gatherings at homes of families and friends," Douglas said.
The Centers for Disease Control announced 40,588 new cases nationwide and 2,516 news deaths Friday. The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is now just over 2.4 million. The number of people who have died is 124,325.