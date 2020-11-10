Graham County residents can expect to see an increase in record-setting COVID-19 numbers in the coming days, said Brian Douglas, health department director.
"We're not able to contact trace and that's worrisome," Douglas said Tuesday night. "We're now in unchartered waters and that's very concerning. If we don't get control of the numbers soon we're very concerned our local hospital and emergency department will exceed its capacity."
Up until recently, Douglas said the health department was able to figure out where COVID-19 patients contracted the virus and were able to quarantine everyone who came into contact with that person.
That is no longer possible, he said.
Children "are doing great" when they get the virus, but the same can not be said of the adults, he said.
"There's a percentage of people with mild symptoms, but there are others who are home sicker than they've ever been before," Douglas said.
The health department is looking at bringing on additional contact tracers due to the sheer number of new cases, he said.
Due to the increase in cases and it being a holiday week, Douglas said it won't be logistically possible for county and other government officials to release their mitigation recommendations until early next week.
Gov. Doug Ducey also released a video Tuesday night during which he reassured Arizonans public health officials are "working 24/7 to contain and treat" the virus.
"Our goal is to protect public health, and to keep our economy safely open and moving. We know that both are important to the health and well-being of Arizonans," Ducey said.
The governor said the state has invested $150 million in hospitals throughout the state to buy personal protective equipment and ventilators and to hire additional staff. The state has also expanded testing and "implemented mitigation strategies and enforcement to ensure businesses can open safely while doing their part to combat the spread."
In addition, the governor said that getting back to normal "is not in the cards right now" and people need to rededicate themselves to wearing masks, maintaining distance and washing their hands.
"Remember: gatherings with family and friends from outside of your household are no safer than going to the grocery store," Ducey said. "Protect yourself and them by wearing a mask. I can’t stress this enough. These are simple steps, and as we’ve seen, they can make a real difference."