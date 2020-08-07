The state issued guidelines Thursday as to when it would be safe for schools to reopen, but Graham County is at least a week away from meeting them, a county official said.
The Arizona State Health Department would like to see the following metrics met:
- Fewer than 7 percent of area residents tested for COVID-19 test positive for the virus;
- The number of people showing up at local hospitals with COVID-like symptoms is less than 10 percent of all visits;
- A rate of infection drops below 100 cases for every 100,000 residents OR a decline in the weekly average in the number of cases for two consecutive weeks, even if the infection rate tops 100 per 100,000.
Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas said Graham County's positivity rate is at 9.3 percent.
Douglas said he would like to see the county with 40 or fewer new cases for two weeks before seeing schools open. Two weeks ago, the county was at 100 new cases and last week that number was 90, he said.
The county might reach his goal this week, Douglas said.
He will be meeting with local school superintendents to discuss the numbers on Monday.
Graham County reported 11 new cases Thursday night, bringing the county's total to 529. Twelve people have died and 163 have recovered so far.
One more Greenlee County resident has been diagnosed with the virus, bringing the total up to 58. Thirty-nine patients have recovered and two have died.
The State of Arizona reported 1,406 new COVID-19 cases Friday morning and 79 deaths.
The total number of COVID-19 cases documented since the start of the pandemic is now 185,053 with 4,081 deaths.
Eight new patients have been added to Cochise County's total. The county has reported 1,573 cases, 52 deaths and 1,267 recoveries.
More than 1.2 million people in Arizona have been tested, including just over 10,000 Thursday, and 12.5 percent have been positive.
Hospital-related numbers are continuing to decline, according to the state.
As of Thursday, 1,772 people were hospitalized statewide, 565 were in ICU and 411 were on ventilators. On Wednesday, 1,879 were in the hospital, 593 were in ICU and 427 were on ventilators.
On a national level, the CDC reported 53,685 new cases and 1,320 deaths Thursday. The total number of cases nationwide is more than 4.8 million with 157,631 deaths.
Please visit https://azdhs.gov for additional state and local COVID-19 information. For national information, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/