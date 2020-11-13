Saying "our good fortune has come to an end," hospital and health department officials issued a joint statement Friday urging people to stop gathering in groups of more than 10 and to remain diligent when it comes to wearing masks.
Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center CEO Roland Knox and Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas
"Currently, Graham County is experiencing its highest level of COVID-19 infections to date. As a result, Mt Graham Regional Medical Center is also experiencing its highest level of COVID-19 hospitalizations," Knox wrote in the statement. "While this increase in patient load has not yet overtaxed the hospital, the trends of the last two weeks are extremely concerning. The possibility exists that if recent trends do not change, the hospital could be facing capacity issues within the very near future."
As of Thursday, hospital officials said nine people with COVID-19 were at Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center.
Right now 671 people in Graham County and 37 people in Greenlee County are battling the virus.
On Thursday, Knox said there have been "acutely ill" COVID-19 patients transferred to other hospitals and because of the increasing number of cases, hospital officials are allowing some support staff, those that don't work directly with patients or the public, to work from home.
"It's similar to what we did in the summer when the first wave hit the community and hospital," Knox said.
The hospital is maintaining the mitigating measures they implemented months ago, including screening people entering hospital facilities, limiting visitors and limiting access to the café, Knox said. The gift shop remains closed as well.
On Friday, Knox and Douglas said "there is ample evidence to suggest that one of the key drivers of our current situation is a rise in large gatherings of friends or family. "
"We understand the need for social interaction, but at this time such gatherings are threatening not only to limit the services provided by our hospital, but also the ability for our schools to remain operational. Please make every effort to limit your social interactions to groups of no more than 10 and please observe social distancing guidelines during every interaction," they said in the statement.
The men also said masks alone are not enough to stop the spread of COVID-19.
"The CDC guideline that has been in place since the pandemic’s inception is that people should remain six feet apart," they wrote. "This guidance is still vital to our community’s health. Please take every precaution when in public and allow for six feet of space between you and all other individuals."
In addition, they said they know that masks are uncomfortable, but they are effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
"The consistent use of a face covering provides protection to the individual wearing the mask, as well as anyone that individual comes in contact with," they wrote. "With that in mind, we ask everyone to remain diligent in keeping their faces covered in public."
They also reminded folks to avoid touching their face and to keep washing their hands.
"MGRMC and the county health departments of Graham and Greenlee counties understand the fatigue that exists, not only in our community but throughout the world, regarding COVID-19 and the efforts to slow its spread. Our community has been fortunate throughout much of the pandemic to see relatively few infections when compared with the state and national numbers. However, our good fortune has come to an end and the need for every citizen within our communities to step up their efforts is here," they wrote.