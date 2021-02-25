Over the course of the last month, there has been a 67% drop in the number of Arizonans hospitalized with COVID-19.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Wednesday, there were 1,385 people hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 and 415 of them were in the ICU. Exactly one month prior there were 4,229 Arizonans hospitalized with the virus and 1,027 of them were in the ICU.
The number of cases being diagnosed continues to drop as well. During the week of Feb. 7-Feb. 14, 19,515 patients were diagnosed with the virus and from Feb. 15-Feb. 22, just under 11,000 were diagnosed.
Greenlee County’s patient count increased a bit, from nine Feb. 7-Feb. 14 to 13 the week of Feb.15 to Feb. 22.
The number of new patients in Graham County dropped from 104 Feb. 7-Feb. 14 to 45 between Feb. 15-Feb. 22.
According to the state health department, 1.6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccination had been administered as of Thursday and 465,459 Arizonans had received both doses.
In Graham County, 5,918 doses had been administered and 1,855 residents had been fully vaccinated against the virus.
The health department is now administering vaccines at the former offices of Graham County probation on Main Street. Because the location is larger, the health department is able to vaccinate more people per week, Brian Douglas, Graham County Health Department director said.
Nearly 4,400 Greenlee County residents have been inoculated and 1,200 of them have received both doses, according to the state health department.
Since the start of the pandemic, 561 Greenlee County residents have caught the virus and nine have died. As of Wednesday night, 58 residents were still battling COVID-19.
In Graham County, 5,280 people have gotten sick with COVID-19 and 72 have died, including a Thatcher senior citizen this week. Five hundred and thirty-one residents are still sick.
According to the state health department, labs are reporting that only 850 Arizonans have gotten the flu so far this season compared to the five-year average of 16,431. Nine Graham County residents have caught the flu this season and one Greenlee County resident has come down with it.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, somewhere between 9.3 million and 45 million people get the flu every year. Flu kills anywhere between 12,000 and 61,000 people a year and puts anywhere between 140,000 and 810,000 into the hospital.
As of Wednesday, more than 28 million Americans have caught COVID-19 and 501,181 have died.