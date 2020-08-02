The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 1,465 new COVID-19 cases Sunday morning and 18 deaths.
The total number of cases reported in Arizona since the start of the pandemic is 178,567 with 3,765 deaths. Roughly 1,187,000 people have been tested for the virus and 12.7 percent have tested positive.
The Graham County Health Department announced 11 new COVID-19 cases Saturday night.
The county has now documented 503 cases since the start of the pandemic. One hundred and twenty people have recovered; nine have died. As of July 1, the county had documented 108 cases.
Greenlee County has been at 55 cases since Thursday. Twenty-two residents have recovered so far and two have died.
Cochise County reported an increase of 13 cases Sunday. The county has now documented 1,536 cases and 1,130 recoveries since the pandemic started. Forty-nine patients have died.
On Saturday, 2,147 people were hospitalized in Arizona with COVID-19, 685 were in ICU and 474 were on ventilators. The day prior, 2,226 were in the hospital, 710 were in ICU and 490 were on ventilators. On July 7, 9 percent of the state's ICU beds were available for use, now it's 15 percent.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control announced 58,947 new cases and 1,132 additional deaths Sunday. The case total now stands at 4.6 million with 154,002 deaths.
Additional information on positive COVID-19 cases in Arizona can be found at https://azdhs.gov. National statistics can be found at cdc.gov.