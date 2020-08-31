The number of people in Arizona who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic has reached 201,835 and the number of people with the virus who have died reached 5,029 over the weekend.
Last month at this point, the state had diagnosed 174,010 people with the virus and 3,694 people had died.
As of Sunday night, Graham County had diagnosed 714 cases. Twenty-two people with the virus have died and 406 have recovered. As of July 31, 465 cases had been diagnosed and nine people had died.
Over the course of the last month, only three more Greenlee County residents have contracted COVID-19. As of July 31, they had 55 cases and two deaths. On Monday, they were reporting 58 cases, two deaths and 53 recoveries.
Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas said Graham County has still only met two out of the three benchmarks that need to be met before certain businesses, such as bars, can open.
The state would like to see a positivity rate of less than 7 percent county-wide and Graham County was at 11.8 percent as of Aug. 23, Douglas said.
The positivity rate remains high because Graham County has only been testing people with COVID-19 symptoms, Douglas said.
However, asymptomatic people will be invited to participating in two upcoming testing blitzes and the positivity rate should decline as a result, he said.
The county couldn’t test asymptomatic people before now because of the surge in cases the county recently experienced, he said.
“During the spike we were doing everything we could to keep up,” Douglas said.
The county was spiking while the rest of the state was already declining, he said.
Greenlee County has met all three benchmarks for schools and businesses.
Morenci Unified School District students returned to school Monday on a modified school schedule so half the students are in school at a time.
Tracy Cauthen, who owns The Miner’s Diner & Bar in Morenci with Jessica Dugger, said they still haven’t opened their dining room or bar.
“We’re going to wait a couple of weeks,” Cauthen said. “We’ll be watching the number of cases and evaluating. We want to see what happens.”
Arizona has seen a nearly 67 percent decline in the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients over the last month.
On July 31, there were 2,302 people hospitalized statewide, 719 people were in ICU and 505 were on ventilators. As of Sunday, 768 people were in the hospital, 256 were in ICU and 152 were on ventilators.
While the State of Arizona saw a 16 percent increase in the number of COVID-19 patients over the last month, the U.S. overall saw a 35 percent increase in cases.
On July 31, 4.4 million people had been diagnosed with the virus. That number is now 5,934,824.
The number of deaths nationwide increased from 150,283 on July 31 to 182,149 as of Sunday, a 21 percent increase.
According to the CDC, COVID-19 has surpassed the top three leading causes of death in the U.S in 2018, the latest year for which final data is available.
The top four causes of death that year were 1) Heart Disease (655,381); 2) Cancer (599,274); 3) Unintentional injury (167,127) and 4) Chronic lower respiratory disease (159,486).