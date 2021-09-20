The number of people hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 has dropped by nearly 200 over the last week, but the number of people in ICU remains over 500 and the number of people who have died while battling the virus rose.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 326 people with COVID-19 died Sept. 13-Sept. 19 compared to 188 Sept. 6-Sept. 12.
As of Sunday, 1,894 Arizonans were hospitalized and 524 of them were in ICU.
As of Monday, 765 Graham County residents were battling the virus, including 101 diagnosed since Thursday. In Greenlee County, 193 residents were sick, including 11 diagnosed since Thursday.
Graham County didn’t lose any residents to the virus last week, but Greenlee County suffered two losses.
Since the first cases were diagnosed in Graham and Greenlee counties in March 2020, they’ve lost 97 and 15 residents, respectively. Greenlee’s latest two victims were in their 60s and 70s and from Clifton and Duncan. Overall, seven of the 15 victims have been from the Duncan area, six from Clifton and two from Morenci.
According to state and local health officials, the vast majority of people getting COVID-19 and dying from COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
As of Aug. 30, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had received reports of 12,908 patients with breakthrough infections who were hospitalized or died — less than 0.008% of fully vaccinated individuals in the United States.
As of Monday, 56.7% of Arizonans had received at least one dose of the vaccine. According to the state, 48.8% of Graham County’s population had received at least one dose and 37.2% of Greenlee County residents had received the same.
