The number of COVID-19 patients in Arizona in intensive care fell to 200 people Wednesday, the lowest it has been since October. In addition, the number of Arizonans who have been vaccinated against the virus has hit more than one million.
The Graham County Health Department announced Tuesday that beginning Monday, anyone 18 years of age and older and a Graham County resident will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Those who would like a COVID-19 vaccination may contact their primary care physician or schedule an appointment at www.graham.az.gov with the health department.
The Graham County Health Department Vaccination Center is located at 627 W. Main Street in Safford.
As of Wednesday, 182 Graham County residents were still sick with the virus.
Seventy-seven out of the 5,344 residents who have caught COVID-19 have died since last March.
There are only eight Greenlee County patients battling the virus right now, including a new patient who was diagnosed Wednesday. Of the 567 residents who have caught the virus since last March, 10 have died.
Overall, 9,087 vaccines have been administered in Graham County and 3,647 residents are fully vaccinated so far, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
In Greenlee County, 6,543 vaccines have been administered and 2,853 residents are fully vaccinated so far.
More than 1 million Arizonans have been fully vaccinated so far and just over 23% of Arizonans have been vaccinated.