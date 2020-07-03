As of Friday morning, the state has confirmed 125 COVID-19 cases in Graham County, 19 in Greenlee County and 710 in Cochise County.
Of the 125 cases in Graham County documented since March 13, three have died and 33 have recovered. In Greenlee County, one has died and nine have recovered. Twelve people have died in Cochise County and 361 have recovered.
Since the start of the pandemic, 91,858 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 1,788 have died.
As of Friday, 755,768 people have been tested for the virus in the state; 10.5 percent have tested positive.
On Thursday, 3,013 people with COVID-19 were in the hospital statewide, 741 of them were in ICU and 489 of them were on ventilators. Nine percent of ICU beds were available for use Thursday and 53 percent of ventilators were available.
Three hundred forty-one COVID-19 patients were released from hospitals statewide Thursday.
The Centers for Disease Control reported 54,357 new cases Thursday, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to nearly 2.7 million. The agency also reported 725 new deaths, bringing that total to 128,024.