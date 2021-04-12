The Graham County Health Department has announced they are opening up their COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to anyone 18 and older even if they aren't Arizona residents.
Brian Douglas, health department director, said requests for the Moderna vaccination have dropped off significantly, allowing the department to see more patients.
Those interested in receiving a vaccination should visit the health department's website or call 928-428-0110. People who'd like the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine can sign up for clinics that are scheduled for April 16 and April 24.
Since the start of the pandemic, 850,236 Arizonans have caught COVID-19 and 17,086 have died.
According to the Graham County Health Department, the state has moved 139 COVID-19 cases into the county's total from the San Carlos reservation. All of those patients have already recovered.
Excluding those cases, Graham County recorded 14 cases April 2-April 12.
Since the start of the pandemic, 5,521 residents have caught COVID-19 and 77 have died. There are 112 Graham County residents still battling the virus.
Approximately 21% of Graham County and 41% of Greenlee residents have been vaccinated so far.
Two Greenlee residents caught the virus April 4-April 11, bringing to 571 the total number of residents who have gotten sick. As of Sunday, five residents were still battling COVID-19. Ten residents have died.
Since January 2020, just under 31 million Americans have contracted COVID-19 and 558,843 have died, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
Over the last week, 750 news deaths and 68,012 new cases have been reported nationwide.