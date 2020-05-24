According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Sunday, the number of COVID-19 cases that have been documented in Arizona is 16,339. That number was 16,039 on Saturday.
The number of positive cases diagnosed in Graham County since March 1 is 21. The number in Greenlee County is three. According to the Cochise County Health Department, the county has recorded 59 cases.
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 800.
The number of people tested by the state so far is 260,660. On Saturday, that number was 253,789. The percentage that have tested positive is 5.6 percent. In late April, the percentage was 9 percent.
The CDC reported 26,229 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases since Jan. 22 to 1,622,114. The agency also reporting 1,047 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 97,049.