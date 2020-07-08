Sixty-eight percent of teachers and education support professionals who participated in an Arizona Education Association survey don't wan to return to a "brick and mortar school" right now.
According to a news release, 7,651 educators participated in the survey during the week of June 30. The association found eight in 10 respondents agree schools should reopen only after public health experts determine it is safe to return and with adequate planning and equipment to protect school employees, students, and families from COVID-19.
When asked to agree or disagree on how school districts should proceed with instruction, over 2/3 of respondents opposed returning to a complete traditional school “brick and mortar” learning environment, according to the news release.
- 68% disagreed to returning to a brick and mortar school
- 61% agreed to implementing a complete online or distance learning model
- 58 % agreed to a hybrid model where students attend in person and remotely
Six in 10 respondents did not feel their districts were prepared and ready to re-open schools.
- 73% say there’s not enough staff and resources for school cleaning, food service, and bus schedules.
- 72% say there’s not enough teachers to re-open schools under CDC guidelines and protocols.
- 65% say their school district is not prepared and ready to re-open.
- 57% say their school district has not established clear guidance on social distancing procedures.
- 57% say their school district has not established clear guidance on health screening procedures.
- 44% say their school district has not established clear guidance on mandatory face coverings.
Nine in 10 respondents expressed concerns about students and their families contracting COVID-19, according to the news release.
- 93% are concerned about their colleagues contracting COVID-19
- 92% are concerned about their students and their families contracting COVID-19
- 90% are concerned about their family’s health and someone in their household contracting COVID-19
- 88% are concerned about their own health and contracting COVID-19
While most respondents supported an online or distance learning model rather than traditional brick and mortar school learning environment, just under half of respondents felt schools had enough teachers and resources to implement an online learning model, according to the news release.
Many respondents left comments with concerns about how to engage students, meet the needs of students with special needs, and how to ensure students with little or no access to technology will have the opportunity to learn, the news release stated.
If and when school facilities reopen, the following strategies were supported by respondents:
- 96% Smaller class sizes will be necessary to enforce social distancing.
- 86% Spread out student lunch periods and enforce social distancing during recess and other activities.
- 73% Stagger school arrival and/or attendance to enforce social distancing.
- 93% of respondents said the state should suspend standardized testing until schools return to normal school operations, including requirements on standardized tests like Move on When Reading, the state’s 3rd grade reading retention program.
Educators also voiced other concerns about online instruction, including the need for training, software, and computers, according to the news release. They also questioned who will foot the bill for these additional resources and whether it will be the state, districts, or educators.