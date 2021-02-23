Graham and Greenlee counties received last week's shipment of COVID-19 vaccines Monday and are back to giving shots. Health officials expect to get this week's shipment on time.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, Graham County has administered 5,623 doses so far and Greenlee County has given 4,122.
Just under 1,000 Greenlee County residents have received both doses of the vaccine and just over 1,700 Graham County residents are fully inoculated.
Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas said that of the 1,000 doses received Monday, 300 were given to local health clinics to distribute and the health department kept 700.
The health department is now administering vaccines at the former offices of Graham County probation on Main Street. Because the location is larger, the health department is able to vaccinate more people per week, he said.
The winter storms that recently engulfed much of the United States forced the Greenlee County Health Department to cancel its COVID-19 vaccination clinics Friday and Saturday because they didn't have enough of the vaccine to administer. The county is now trying to catch up.