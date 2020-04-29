The doctors tried to comfort Jesus Medina during his Tia Yolie's final moments. They reassured him repeatedly that she wouldn't know he wasn't by her side and they promised she was being well-cared for.
It's been a month since Yolanda “Yolie” Rita Gonzales Cervantes, 63, died at Banner - University Medical Center South and Medina still struggles with his guilt.
The fact that Cervantes' family and friends haven't been able to say a proper goodbye makes it worse, Medina said. A small gathering just would not have cut it, though, he said.
"My tia was very popular in Safford. She had lots of cousins and friends and we felt it wouldn't have been right," Medina said.
Cervantes is one of the 58 residents at Sapphire of Tucson Nursing and Rehabilitation to contract COVID-19. At least 36 staff members are also said to have contracted the illness.
Medina's aunt was born in Safford. She attended Solomon Elementary School through the eighth grade and was a Safford High School graduate.
The housekeeper left Safford in 2016 for Tucson because she began to suffer with various health ailments, Medina said. She had back issues and required dialysis three days a week.
A couple of months before she passed, Medina said she fell while exploring an assisted living facility in Tucson and fractured her hip. After having surgery, she was sent to Sapphire, near Interstate 10 and South Country Club Road, to recuperate for a couple of months.
"Everybody loved her. She was super, super nice to everyone, very giving," Medina said.
Anytime there was a family gathering or celebration, you could count on his aunt being there, he said.
"She always wanted to make people feel special."
Medina, who also moved from Safford to Tucson and works for an electrical supply company, would see his aunt often. Since she didn't have a car, she would often call him to take her on errands. He often teased her about the fact a quick trip to fill a prescription would always lead to an afternoon of shopping.
Cervantes had a habit of buying gifts for those she loved, often calling people at the drop of a hat to ask them what size so-and-so wore. Anytime she spotted a trinket or a treat she knew someone would like, she'd buy it, Medina said.
"She was always shopping, but never for herself," Medina said.
On March 26, Medina said he got a call from Sapphire telling him Cervantes had been taken to the hospital because they couldn't bring a fever down. He wasn't immediately concerned because she'd told another family member she'd be fine and didn't understand why the nursing home staff felt the need to take her to the hospital, he said.
The next day, however, Cervantes didn't answer any of his calls to her cell phone, Medina said.
That Saturday, March 28, a doctor called him. His aunt had tested positive for COVID-19. She was conscious, but unresponsive; they needed to know who her Power of Attorney was, Medina said.
No, they were told, they couldn't visit her.
On Monday, his aunt's condition had worsened. They'd taken her to perform dialysis, but she appeared to have a seizure. Without the dialysis, Medina said they were told she wouldn't last much longer.
The doctors relented about visitors. They said one family member could say goodbye, provided they were fully outfitted in personal protective equipment and agreed to a 14-day quarantine afterward, Medina said.
When he found out Cervantes' son would be unable to make it, Medina said he immediately volunteered, figuring he could stay in his parents' camper for two weeks.
His parents and his 90-year-old great aunt, with whom he lives, begged and pleaded with him to reconsider.
"They didn't want me to risk it," he said.
After speaking with the doctors and learning Cervantes was unaware of her surroundings, Medina decided against visiting her.
She died April 2.
In hindsight, family members recall hearing Cervantes' roommate constantly coughing in the background during their phone calls with her, Medina said. They also remember Cervantes complaining about her roomie's fan blowing on her, making her chilly.
Now Medina has a message for people.
"I want people to be cautious. It is legit. It is real. COVID-19 is not a hoax," Medina said. "Before my aunt contracted this, I thought to myself, 'I'm not going to believe this until it hits home' and then I got the phone call."