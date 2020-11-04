An additional 13 Graham County residents have contracted the virus that causes COVID-19, bringing to 428 the number of active cases.
According to the Graham County Health Department, the cases are pretty well evenly split between Safford, Thatcher, the San Carlos Apache reservation and Pima.
Of the new patients, four are 55-64 years of age, four are children and three are 20-44 years of age.
Since the start of the pandemic, 1,320 Graham County residents have caught the virus and 31 have died.
As of Tuesday night, 44 people were battling the virus in Greenlee County. The county has diagnosed a total of 106 cases since March and two people with the virus have died.
The state of Arizona reported 814 new cases Wednesday morning and 39 deaths. More than 6,000 Arizonans with the virus have died out of the 250,633 who have caught it.
The number of people with COVID-19 in the hospital continues to rise as do the number in the ICU unit. As of Tuesday, 1,065 were in the hospital and 241 were in ICU. Arizona hasn't seen that many people in the hospital since August.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported 86,190 new cases Tuesday and 510 deaths. More than 9.2 million Americans have caught the virus and 230,893 have died.