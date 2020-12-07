Twenty-nine more patients have been added to Graham County's active COVID-19 tally.
According to the Graham County Health Department, 1,018 people are currently fighting the virus. Seventeen of the latest patients are from Safford, eight are from Thatcher and four live in Pima.
Thirty-eight people with the virus have died so far and 1,342 have recovered.
Forty-three percent of the 2,398 people who have caught the virus locally are 20-44 years of age. Twenty-one percent are children.
Seventeen people with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized at Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center, said hospital spokesman Ryan Rapier.