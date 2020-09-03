The State of Arizona reported nearly 1,100 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday and 65 deaths. It's the first time since Aug. 13 that Arizona has recorded more than 1,000 new cases at once.
Since the start of the pandemic, Arizona has documented a total of 203,953 COVID-19 cases and 5,130 deaths.
Nearly 1.5 million Arizonans have been tested for the virus, including 10,240 reported Thursday. The positivity rate is 11.4 percent.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 was 745 as of Wednesday. That number was 895 a week ago and 2,017 a month ago.
Greenlee County remains steady at 58 cases, two deaths and 53 recoveries.
As of Tuesday night, Graham County had documented 734 cases of the virus. Twenty-two residents have died and 445 have recovered.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, the U.S. has documented 6,047,692 cases of COVID-19 since Jan. 21 and 184,083 deaths. Over the last seven days, 295,039 new cases have been reported.
According to the CDC, COVID-19 has surpassed the top three leading causes of death in the U.S in 2018, the latest year for which final data is available.
The top four causes of death that year were 1) Heart Disease (655,381); 2) Cancer (599,274); 3) Unintentional injury (167,127) and 4) Chronic lower respiratory disease (159,486).