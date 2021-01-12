Ninety-nine additional Graham County residents have come down with COVID-19, with well over half of them being prison inmates.
According to the Graham County Health Department, Safford is being credited with 90 of the cases. Five San Carlos Apache tribal members have been diagnosed with the virus as have two Thatcher and two Pima residents.
The total number of active cases in the county is now 1,622. Fifty-six residents have died and 2,492 have recovered.
Also on Tuesday, the health department announced they are finishing up with Phase 1A vaccinations and Graham County is one of the first counties in Arizona to transfer into Phase 1B, which includes people 75 and older, healthcare workers, first responders and educators.
"This an extensively large number of people and we are anticipating two months to complete," said Director Brian Douglas. "To insure fidelity, vaccination clinics for Phase 1A and 1B priority groups are conducted internally at the participants’ facility."
These clinics aren't publicized, but at the end of the month the health department will be conducting open vaccination clinics to additional members of the Phase 1B group, Douglas said.
Family Medical Center, Gila Valley Clinic, and Mt. Graham Family Practice all have COVID-19 vaccine, but right now it's only intended for people 75 and older, Douglas said.
"If you meet this age requirement, please contact your primary care physician to schedule an appointment," Douglas said.
Information for these clinics will be announced at a later date on the Graham County website, Health Department Facebook page, and with local media.
"Our goal is to provide every resident the opportunity for COVID-19 vaccine," he said.