The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 1,753 new COVID-19 cases Thursday morning and 38 deaths. The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is 211,660 with 5,409 deaths.
The new positive results were the result of 24,856 tests. The positivity rate is 10.8 percent.
Graham County has reported 786 positive cases since March and Greenlee County has documented 58 cases.
The Graham County Health Department reported six new cases among San Carlos Apache tribal members Thursday morning, plus six new cases in Safford and one new case in Pima.
Five hundred and eighty-six of Graham County’s residents have recovered and 24 have died. Fifty-six of Greenlee County’s residents have recovered and two have died.
As of Wednesday, 594 people with COVID-19 were in the hospital, compared to 628 on Sept. 9 and 1,182 on Aug. 16. The highest number of people in the hospital was 3,485 on July 10.