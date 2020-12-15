Ten more Graham County and six more Greenlee County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
According to the Greenlee County Health Department, 151 residents are currently fighting the virus. Three hundred forty-two residents have caught COVID-19 since March, 188 have recovered and three have died.
In Graham County, 1,015 are battling the virus, 1,609 have recovered and 41 have died.
Seven of Graham County's lastest patients live in Safford and three live in Pima.
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 4,134 new cases Tuesday and 64 deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, 424,382 Arizonans have contracted COVID-19 and 7,422 have died.
As of Monday, a record number of patients were hospitalized statewide - 3,702. Of those, 863 were in ICU and 579 were on ventilators.
More than 16 million Americans have caught the virus and 298,266 have died, 17,184 in the last week.