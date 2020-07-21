The number of Greenlee County residents with COVID-19 remains at 39, but Graham County cases rose by another 14 Monday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 312.
Three months ago, on April 21, both counties had two COVID-19 cases apiece.
The Arizona Department of Health Services announced 3,500 new cases Tuesday morning and 134 new deaths. The total number of cases since the pandemic started is now at 148,683 with 2,918 deaths.
More than 1 million Arizonans have been tested for the virus and 12.4 percent of them have come back positive.
Of the 3,500 new cases, Maricopa County accounted for 2,277 of them, Yavapai County 295 and Pima County 254. Mohave County went up by 122 cases. According to the state, Cochise County increased by 27 cases overnight.
Fifty-five Graham County residents have recovered and five have died. Twelve of Greenlee County's residents have recovered and one has died.
In Cochise County, 30 people have died and 767 have recovered.
One hundred and forty Greenlee County residents are awaiting test results. It's unknown how many are waiting in Graham County.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control announced 63,201 new cases and 498 new deaths Monday. The total nationwide now stands at nearly 3.8 million cases and 140,157 deaths.