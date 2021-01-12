The Arizona Department of Health Services announced 335 deaths Tuesday morning and 8,559 new cases of COVID-19. As of now, 10,482 Arizonans have died while battling the virus and 636,100 have caught it since the first case was reported in Arizona on Jan. 26, 2020.
Arizona surpassed the 5,000 mark Monday for the number of people hospitalized with the virus. Of the 5,082 hospitalized, 1,183 are in ICU and 786 are on ventilators.
Eight percent of ICU and inpatient beds are available for use and 41 percent of ventilators are available.
Graham County announced 26 new cases Monday. Sixteen of Monday's patients reside in Safford and four are members of the San Carlos Apache tribe. The remaining six cases were evenly distributed between Pima, Thatcher and Solomon.
Greenlee County reported seven new cases Monday, bringing their currently ill total up to 179 out of 471 total cases. They've reported four deaths.
Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas said Monday afternoon they are in Phase 1B of distributing the COVID-19 vaccine. Those in 1B include adults 75 and older, education and healthcare workers, law enforcement, corrections and other emergency staff, adults with risk conditions in congregate settings and other essential workers.
The next phase will include people 65 and older, adults of any age with high-risk medical conditions and adults living in congregate settings.
According to the state health department, some of Graham County's positive COVID-19 cases stem from congregate settings, including five childcare/daycare/schools, three prisons, one long-term care facility and one dialysis clinic. None of Greenlee County's cases were caught at a congregate setting, according to the state.
More than 22 million Americans have caught the virus and more than 376,000 have died as a result.