The number of COVID-19 cases in Graham and Greenlee counties continue to rise along with an incremental rise in vaccination rates.
According to the Greenlee County Health Department 67 county residents were diagnosed with the virus Sept. 19-Sept. 26. In Graham County 118 were diagnosed Sept. 21-Sept. 27 and two people with the virus died during the same time frame, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 99.
Two hundred and twelve Greenlee residents were battling the virus as of Sunday night. Fifteen residents have died as a result of COVID-19 since March 2020. There are 626 Graham County residents fighting to overcome the virus and 99 have died since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 57.1% of Arizonans have received one or more doses of the vaccine with the highest percentage among seniors, 91.3%.
In Graham County, 49.4% have received one or more shots and again, the highest percentage is among seniors, 94.1%. In Greenlee County, the numbers are 38.2% overall and 71.8% of seniors.
As of Sept. 15, the vaccination rate in Graham County was 48.5% and it was 36.9% in Greenlee County.
Santa Cruz County leads all states in vaccination rates with 84.6% receiving at least one dose and Apache County comes in last with 26.1%.
