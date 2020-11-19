As of Thursday morning, 722 Graham County and 62 Greenlee County residents were actively battling COVID-19 as the number of cases continue to surge in both counties.
From Nov. 13-Nov. 19, Graham County added 209 new patients and Greenlee County added 25.
Since the start of the pandemic, 155 Greenlee County residents have contracted the virus and two patients have died. In Graham County, 1,767 residents have gotten sick with the virus and 33 have died.
Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas planned to meet with Gila Valley mayors, town managers and city managers and county officials Thursday.
"We'll have a room full of different ideas and I look forward to coming up with a consensus and community-wide mitigation efforts," Douglas said.
As of now, the school districts that are currently open are remaining open and their athletic programs are moving forward although the county currently doesn't meet the state recommended guidelines for doing so, Douglas said.
Douglas said that while it's important to keep the schools open, most people are contracting the virus while at work, large family gatherings and through athletics.
Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center CEO Roland Knox said that as of Tuesday, eight people with COVID-19 were being treated at the hospital.
"I've been in contact with the hospital and they are continuing to hold strong at this time," Douglas said.
If at all possible, Douglas said he recommends people keep their Thanksgiving gatherings small.
Thanks to the vaccines that will soon be available, Douglas said there is a "light at the end of the tunnel."
"We have the staff, we have the supplies, we just need the vaccine," Douglas said.
He anticipants the county will receive a couple hundred doses at a time. They'll likely be distributed at small clinics as batches come in, but first responders, health care providers and vulnerable people will be given first priority.
According to the Graham County Health Department, in an attempt to help meet the increased demand for COVID-19 testing, Canyonlands will be hosting a free testing blitz Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon.
Those interested in being tested are encouraged to drive to the east parking lot of their location and stay in their vehicle for the duration of the event. They have approximately 300 Nasopharyngeal tests on hand.
On Thursday morning, 287,225 Arizonans had contracted the virus and 6,384 had died. More than 11.3 million Americans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 247,834 had died as of Thursday.