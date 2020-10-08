The number of Graham County COVID-19 cases is now at 907 after four more Safford and two more Thatcher residents have contracted the virus that causes the illness.
According to the Graham County Health Department, 157 people are currently battling the virus and 26 people have died.
County records show that 39 people have gotten COVID-19 since Oct. 1. Of the new patients, 14 are under 20 years old and 11 are between 20 and 44 years of age.
Last week, the Arizona Department of Health Services was reporting the county’s positivity rate as 4.9 percent and this week, it’s at 6.3 percent.
The state reported 863 new cases statewide Thursday and 10 deaths. The total number of cases reported since the start of the pandemic stands at 223,401 with 5,743 deaths. The state’s positivity rate is 10.2 percent.
As of Wednesday, there were 728 people with COVID-19 hospitalized compared to 620 on Sept. 30. One hundred and fifty-six people were in ICU Wednesday. On Sept. 30, 122 were in intensive care.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported just under 39,000 new cases and 672 deaths Wednesday. The total number of cases reported since Jan. 21 is now at 7,475,262. The number of people with COVID-19 who have died is 210,232.