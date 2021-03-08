The number of people contracting COVID-19 in Greenlee County has dropped a great deal over the last several days while the number of people receiving the vaccination continues to rise.
Three people caught the virus March 1-March 7 and according to the Arizona Department of Health Services, nearly 5,600 residents had been vaccinated as of Monday morning.
Just over 33% of Greenlee residents have been vaccinated and that includes the roughly 2,000 who have already received both vaccines.
According to the health department, they received the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine last week.
Greenlee County recently opened registration and vaccinations to all Greenlee residents and non-residents employed in essential occupations in Greenlee County.
Please register at www.gilahealth.com/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine. Individuals without internet access may call the Clifton Health Department (928) 865-2601, the Duncan Health Department (928) 359-2866, or Gila Health Resources (928) 865-7512 for assistance in registration and scheduling vaccinations.