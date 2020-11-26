Morenci High School has been forced to cancel Friday night's quarterfinal football game against Benson because of a positive COVID-19 case. Several team members are also now in quarantine.
Athletic director Frank Ogas wrote in an email, "We certainly feel bad for our entire MHS football program for our season to end this way," but they had to cancel the game in the interest of safety.
Benson was the only team Morenci had lost to all season.
The Greenlee Health Department announced 12 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday night. There are currently 98 people battling the virus in the county. Two patients have died and 112 have recovered.
The Arizona Department of Health Services announced 3,474 new cases this morning and 44 additional deaths. The state is now up to a total of 314,326 cases since the start of the pandemic and 6,568 deaths. Nearly 2,300 Arizonans are spending Thanksgiving in the hospital, 523 in ICU and 335 are on ventilators.
The Graham County Health Department announced 76 new cases this morning.
On Tuesday, 330 community members, Eastern Arizona College students and staff members participated in a testing blitz. At least 52 of them are included in today's numbers.
There are currently 960 Graham County residents battling the virus.