They may have no idea what the new school year holds for them, but Morenci Unified School District continued its annual tradition Wednesday of welcoming new staff members with a luncheon.
New Morenci High School principal Don Goodman and new Fairbanks Middle School principal Brian Haag were among the eight brand new staff members who also went through an orientation program. Another three people who joined the district late last year were also formally welcomed into the fold by Superintendent David Woodall.
Technically, Goodman isn't really new to the district. He grew up in Morenci, graduated from Morenci High School and taught at MHS last year and in the '90s.
Goodman and his wife left Morenci for the Springerville area to be closer to her parents, but always dreamed of coming back to work with Woodall. When Woodall left the district for a time, Goodman thought he'd missed his chance and spent nine years as a math and science teacher and principal in Quemado, N.M.
Last year, Goodman and Woodall were able to reunite when a teaching position came open in MUSD. He became principal of MHS on July 1.
It's definitely a strange time, Goodman said.
"I tell everyone that if I have to be a principal in a weird time, there's no one else I'd rather be on the ride with than them. They're an awesome staff," Goodman said.
As principal, Goodman said he sees his job as two-fold.
"Content is important, but if we can teach kids how to have relationships, that's what's most important," he said.
Hopefully, schools will be reopened sooner rather than later, otherwise that task becomes much more difficult, Goodman said.
"We all hated the fourth quarter last year when we had to do it all online," Goodman said. "I haven't talked to anyone who enjoyed it. It was brutal. We can't wait to get the kids back."
Haag is joining the district after spending 11 years in the Sierra Vista school district. He was an assistant principal at a K-8 school.
He and his wife were sold on MUSD after driving through the community and seeing just how much the community supports the district and vice versa.
They were blown away when they looked at the school campuses.
"When we were told (one of the schools) is over 50-years-old, I told my wife I thought it looked brand new," Haag said. "These schools are in better shape than a lot of the newer Sierra Vista schools."
Like Goodman, Haag said he's committed to teaching children how to be good, contributing members of society.
"My number one priority is relationships. You've got to love them all and at least like most of them," Haag said. "Kids have a sixth sense. They know if you genuinely care about them and if you don't, they won't either."
The future may be challenging thanks to COVID-19, but he's ready.
"I could not have picked a crazier time to make a change like this, but as it got closer to the time to pick up the U-Haul, the happier we were," Haag said.
School officially starts July 29 with online learning. On Thursday, Gov. Doug Ducey announced he will allow school districts to independently decide when they will open their doors - on or after Aug. 17.
The Arizona Department of Health Services is supposed to come up with "public health benchmarks'' by Aug. 7 to help school officials determine whether to open classrooms.
Woodall said Friday morning that once those benchmarks are out, he'll confer with the Greenlee County Health Department and make a decision.
Greenlee County's COVID-19 numbers have been relatively low all along so, "we may be in a position to return that date or shortly thereafter," Woodall said.
In an email to his staff, Woodall said he sees Ducey's decision as a compromise between Arizona Schools Superintendent Kathy Hoffman and Ducey.
"Superintendent Hoffman wanted to use metrics on COVID to determine when the return to school is safe and Governor Ducey did not want to move the start date of school back. They both got what they wanted," Woodall wrote.
He continued...
"It is possible that a few schools will start on the 17th, some a little later, where others may not return this semester. The only hard direction out of the order was mandatory masks for teachers and students when school does start," Woodall wrote.