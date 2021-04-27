After consulting with health officials, looking at current cases within the school and the upward trend statewide in COVID cases, the Morenci Unified School District has decided to continue its mask mandate for the remainder of the school year.
Superintendent David Woodall said that over the next few weeks the district will be having many events that will bring large crowds together during the school day and outside of the school day.
"We believe this decision will allow us to move forward with daily activities and events while safeguarding the health of our students and staff," he said.
Two Greenlee County residents have been diagnosed with the virus over the last week; the week prior no one had caught it.
During the week of April 13-April 19, 4,217 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 statewide and last week that number was 5,097.