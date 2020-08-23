Graham County Health Director Brian Douglas describes COVID-19 like a roller coaster.
“We’ll have an outbreak and we’ll work really hard at our contact tracing and isolating and we’ll have a decrease in cases and then we’ll have another outbreak,” Douglas said.
Unfortunately, Douglas said, the ride probably won’t end until a vaccination arrives.
In fact, with schools reopening, Douglas said he can virtually guarantee the number of COVID-19 cases in Graham County are going to surge again.
“It’s just the nature of this virus,” he said. “When people gather, the virus spreads. We are anticipating an increase in cases with the schools reopening.”
As of Thursday, Graham County had still not met all three of the benchmarks the state believes should be met prior to schools re-opening.
Greenlee County hasn’t seen a new case of COVID-19 since Aug. 6, when the 58th patient tested positive. As of Sunday night, only three people were still suffering from the virus. Two patients have died since the outbreak began.
Greenlee County has met two of the benchmarks, but not the one requiring fewer than than 100 cases per 100,000 individuals for two consecutive weeks.
Although the number of cases are on the decline in Graham County, the positivity rate among those being tested has increased slightly, Douglas said. He attributed it to the fact the county continues to focus on testing people who are displaying symptoms of the virus.
Pima and Thatcher schools opened last week; Safford and Fort Thomas students are still distance learning.
Right now, Douglas noted that a good percentage of Graham County’s recent COVID-19 patients have been from the San Carlos Apache Tribe.
From Aug. 1 through Aug. 21, Bylas and Peridot accounted for 58 percent of the cases in Graham County; 66 out of 113.
“We’ve all gone through our own spikes, it’s just their turn,” Douglas said.
The San Carlos tribe learned a lot from the northern tribal communities and shut down the reservation early on in the pandemic; but it just delayed the inevitable, Douglas said.
Still, he said, he doubts their spike will be as big as the other nations simply because Bylas and Peridot aren’t as remote as some of the communities in the northern part of the state.
As he has said from the beginning, Douglas said his primary concern is that the number of patients don’t get to the point where they overwhelm the area’s medical personnel.
With that in mind, Douglas said he will continue to remind people they need to follow CDC safety precautions. And, with flu season right around the corner, he said he’ll also be pushing people to get their flu vaccines once they start becoming available around Sept. 1.
On Monday morning, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 311 new cases and zero deaths. The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic has reached 198,414 and 4,771 people have died.
The state has tested more than 1.4 million people and the positivity rate is 11.8 percent.
There were 908 COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide Sunday. One week prior there were 1,182 in the hospital. The last time the number of people hospitalized was below 910 was May 26.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, 45,265 new cases were reported Sunday and 1,006 deaths. The total number of cases nationwide has reached more than 5.6 million and the number of deaths stand at 175,651.
According to the CDC, COVID-19 has surpassed the top three leading causes of death in the U.S in 2018, the latest year for which final data is available. The top four causes of death that year were 1) Heart Disease (655,381); 2) Cancer (599,274); 3) Unintentional injury (167,127) and 4) Chronic lower respiratory disease (159,486).