Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center has gone from averaging two COVID-19 patients a day to averaging seven per day over the last two weeks.
Shaylee Richards, director of marketing and community relations, said the hospital has conducted 226 COVID-19 tests over the last two weeks and 54 of them or 23.89% have proven to be positive.
On a statewide level, there were nearly 2,000 people in hospitals battling the virus with 494 of them in ICU as of Monday, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. The number of people in the hospital jumped by 93 from Sunday to Monday alone.
Thirty-three percent of the state's ventilators were in use as of Monday, the highest it's been since Februrary.
The state reported 2,595 new cases this morning and 38 additional deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, 991,309 Arizonans have caught the virus and 18,638 have died.
According to the state, Graham County is up to 6,033 cases and Greenlee County is up to 685. Graham County's patient count has increased by 148 since last Thursday and Greenlee's has increased by 14 since then.
This page contains all of Eastern Arizona Courier & Copper Era’s coverage of the novel coronavirus outbreak, and the illness it causes, called COVID-19.
Because this outbreak impacts public health, our coverage of the coronavirus is available to all readers. Our journalists are working hard to bring you the verified information below. Please consider supporting important local journalism with a subscription. (Click Here)