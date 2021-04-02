The diminishing number of COVID-19 cases has prompted Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center to extend its visiting hours and the number of visitors allowed to see patients.
Shaylee Richards, director of marketing and community relations, announced Friday that patients in the med/surg and OB postpartum units can now see two visitors at a time and visiting hours have been extended to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Masks are still required and patients and visitors will still enter the main hospital through the Emergency Department or the front entrance, she said. Persons entering the main building or other outpatient buildings for service will still be screened by asking them the screening questions currently in place.
In addition, the hospital shut down its incident command center on Thursday, Richards said.
As of Friday, Graham County has documented 5,367 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and 77 of those have died, including a Safford resident over the age of 65 who died Thursday.
Greenlee County has recorded 564 cases and 10 deaths. Thirty-nine of Greenlee County's residents and 19% of Graham County's residents have been vaccinated, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
The state reported 940 new cases Friday and 12 additional deaths, bringing the total number of deaths up to 16,989.
As of Thursday, 572 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized across the state with 152 in ICU. Back on Jan. 11, nearly 1,200 Arizonans were in ICU and nearly 5,100 were hospitalized.