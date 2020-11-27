Because the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases in Graham and Greenlee counties have "slightly stressed" the hospital’s capacity to care for patients, Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center has reinstituted restrictions and limitations at the hospital.
According to a Friday morning news release:
- Visiting hours will be reduced in the ICU and on the Medical/Surgical floor
- Visitor accessibility to the Emergency Department will be dependent on the volume and acuity of patients currently being cared for in the ED
- All visitors to MGRMC will be required to wear a mask provided by the hospital.
"Like the rest of society, the healthcare providers and staff at Mt Graham Regional Medical Center would like nothing better than to adopt a smooth plan of transition that could be followed through to the end of this pandemic: a plan that would provide a clear picture of what can be expected and predictable at each stage of our recovery. Unfortunately, as everyone across the world has experienced over the last 10 months, this is not possible," the release stated.
Additional information and specifics will be provided to visitors upon arrival at the hospital, the release stated.
"MGRMC truly appreciates the cooperation and understanding of all patients and visitors as the community navigates this current chapter of the COVID-19 pandemic and looks forward to the day when normalcy returns to our valley," the release said.
As of Thursday night, 97 Greenlee County residents were battling the virus. Five additional people had been added to the recovery list, but four new patients were diagnosed Thursday, according to the Greenlee County Health Department. A total of 216 Greenlee County residents have contracted COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and two have died.
As of Thursday, 960 Graham County residents had the virus; 1,123 had recovered and 34 had died.
The state reported 4,314 new cases Friday and 20 additional deaths. The state has documented 318,638 total cases and 6,588 deaths.