As we head into the weekend, Graham County health officials are again reiterating the need to adhere to the newly passed mask mandate saying, “the greater health of our community truly depends on it.”
According to a Thursday news release from the Graham County Health Department and Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center, the “rolling five day average of positive COVID patients in the hospital continues to hover above 14.”
“Today, Graham County’s 100 positive cases per 100,000 residents is five times greater than the state’s cautionary threshold and for the projected future, our percent positivity rate will be over 25%, which is twice that of the state average,” the statement said. “Hospital admissions continue to place our hospital consistently at or near capacity.”
Health officials said their “greatest concern” is the likelihood of a continued spike due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
“Hospital staff continues to be stretched thin and options for additional staff from outside of our area to help with the surge are not proving readily available. As the COVID-like illness rate’s trajectory continues to increase expeditiously in our region, staffing and capacity at the hospital continues to be the greatest concern our county faces,” the news release stated.
The Graham County Board of Supervisors passed a county-wide mask mandate that went into affect Nov. 26. The mandate was endorsed by the towns of Pima and Thatcher and the Graham County Chamber of Commerce board.
On Monday, Safford City Council shot down a resolution supporting the mandate with a 5-2 vote.
“Both the Graham County Health Department and Mt Graham Regional Medical Center once again thank those community leaders who have supported and passed a county-wide mask regulation. It is imperative that county residents abide by the regulation in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19,” the news release stated.
During the month of November, Graham County saw a 73 percent increase in COVID-19 cases.
Over 1,000 Graham County residents are currently sick with COVID-19. Of those, 273 were diagnosed Nov. 25-Dec. 3. Thirty-six residents with the virus have died since March and over 1,200 have recovered.
As of Thursday, 156 Greenlee County residents were battling the virus, having added 76 patients within the last week. Three residents have died while battling COVID-19 and over 100 have recovered.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 306 Arizonans with COVID-19 died Nov. 25-Dec. 3, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,821.
As of Wednesday, 2,743 Arizonans with COVID-19 were hospitalized, of those 642 were in intensive care and 386 were on ventilators. Ninety percent of the state’s ICU beds and overall beds were taken up by patients.
According to the state health department there have only been 117 lab-confirmed cases of the flu statewide so far this flu season compared to the five-year average of 896.
Nearly 11,000 Americans with COVID-19 have died in in the last week and more than 178,000 new cases have been diagnosed, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.