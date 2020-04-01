Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center requiring, soliciting masks
Starting Thursday, all staff and visitors to Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center will be asked to wear a mask that covers their mouth and nose.
According to hospital officials, the masks can be a simple surgical mask or a homemade cloth mask.
The purpose of this mask is not as respiratory protection to the person wearing the mask, but as protection to others from the person wearing the mask who may be an asymptomatic carrier.
Due to the policy change, the hospital is soliciting donations from community members of homemade cloth masks.
If you are willing to sew cloth masks and donate them to the hospital, please call 928-348-4600.
SEACUS giving food to seniors Thursday
Between 9 a.m. and noon Thursday, Graham County residents 55 and older can pick up boxes filled with melon, eggs, taco meat, lettuce, tomato, and apples behind the courthouse at 822 W. Main Street. You must have your TRUNK open, no back seats and have your ID out and ready. They'll be practicing social distancing, so please do not exit your car. They will give until the food is gone.
State confirms 1,413 COVID-19 cases in Arizona; 29 have died
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Wednesday morning, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is up to 1,413 from 1,289 on Tuesday. The number of positive cases in Graham remains two. Greenlee County still has one and Cochise still has four.
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 29.
There have been 21,058 people tested in the state, with 6 percent testing positive.
According to the ADHS website, 72 have been tested so far in Graham County. Thirty-six have been tested in Greenlee County and 177 in Cochise County. The vast majority of those tested in the state (9,221) are between 20 and 44 years of age.
According to the CDC, as of Wednesday there were 186,101 cases in the U.S., up from 163,539 cases Tuesday. It also reported 3,603 deaths, up from 2,860 deaths reported Tuesday.
Of the COVID-19 cases reported by source of exposure, 1,110 were travel-related, 3,128 contracted it due to close contact.
The number of cases under investigation in the U.S. as of Wednesday was 181,863. On Tuesday, the number under investigation was 159,578.