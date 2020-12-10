Editor’s note: The Eastern Arizona Courier and The Copper Era asked the staff at Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center for insight as to what they are experiencing in recent weeks due to COVID-19. The following was their response:
“This is as bad as I’ve seen it.”
For healthcare staff on the front lines of patient care at Mt Graham Regional Medical Center, this observation has been the common refrain for weeks as the number of positive COVID patients needing hospitalization continues to skyrocket in Graham County with no real end in sight.
“My staff is burnt out,” says Matt Player, Director of Cardiopulmonary at MGRMC. “To cover the overwhelming patient load we are seeing due to COVID, my respiratory therapists are working multiple shifts above and beyond what they would normally work. It’s affecting their personal life and their relationships, and the worst part is, I don’t have an answer for them with regards to when this is going to end.”
Beginning in late October, patient levels due to COVID-19 reached a point that hospital leadership joined with officials at the Graham County Health Department in asking the county board of supervisors to pass a mask mandate early in the month of November. With unanimous support from the Pima and Thatcher town councils, the Graham County Board of Supervisors did just that, passing a mask mandate that is in effect for all of Graham County through Jan. 4. Injecting the hospital into a political issue is not something MGRMC CEO, Roland Knox, did lightly.
“Our role in the community is to provide healthcare. Placing ourselves in the middle of political discussions is not something we as a hospital staff have any desire to do. However, when those political issues intersect with our ability to care for our community, my administration and I felt we had no option other than to fight for our staff and for the physical wellbeing of those we strive to serve every day.”
Mr. Knox stated that he recognizes the current political heat surrounding the issue of mask wearing. Nevertheless, he again emphasized that the hospital’s decision to call for a mask mandate was based purely on scientific studies that have shown decreases in the number of hospitalizations due to COVID in areas which have seen mask wearing compliance increase to approximately 80%.
“I’m doing this for our staff,” Knox said. “Day after day, I am looking into the faces of nurses and nursing assistants who are going above and beyond for their patients, but they are getting overwhelmed. The numbers keep coming and there is only so much they can do before they reach their end. If wearing a mask will help those individuals fighting this battle, I’m all in and I will continue to encourage everyone in our community to join me.”
Chief Nursing Officer Lori Ray echoed those sentiments. “Our nurses at MGRMC are amazing. It is a privilege to work with them and see firsthand how much they care about their patients. But what we are having to ask of them right now, and what we have had to ask of them for the last month, is not fair. Don’t get me wrong, nothing about COVID is fair. I understand that. But these nurses, these nursing assistants and these medical providers that are serving these patients as they come through our Emergency doors and those that are caring for them on our hospital floor are overwhelmed. They need a break. And the only way a break comes is for the number of patients to slow down.”
For two weeks the rolling average of COVID patients hospitalized at MGRMC has hovered around 15. Meanwhile, the hospital continues to see patients for other issues unrelated to COVID at a similar rate as what they have seen in the past. The end result is that the hospital is experiencing double the capacity they would normally expect to see this time of year.
Staffing at the hospital is based on the number of patients the hospital can reasonably expect to see based on trends from recent years. Double that number for any length of time and staffing issues will quickly become apparent. Compounding this issue is that the standard practice for a hospital experiencing a surge is to call on other hospitals in the area for support. At this time, every hospital in Arizona is experiencing a similar surge and have no additional staff to spare.
Patient volume issues at MGRMC reached a critical level on Nov. 30 when the hospital released a statement informing the public that they had reached full bed capacity.
“We had no room,” stated Ryan Rapier, director of marketing and public relations. “We were legitimately out of beds for patients coming to our hospital. As a matter of fact, we had individuals in our Emergency Department who under normal circumstances would have been moved to a hospital room and admitted, but there was nowhere to put them. I’ve worked here for 14 years and never have I witnessed a situation like that.”
Rapier recently had the opportunity to experience what the hospital is dealing with up close and personal from the patient perspective. Receiving a positive COVID test on Nov. 10, Rapier found himself in the ED on the evening of Nov. 16 with shortness of breath and oxygen levels that were not meeting the minimal threshold.
“It was scary,” Rapier admitted. “I’m in my 40s and have no underlying health conditions. This wasn’t supposed to happen to me.”
After a four-day stay in the hospital, Rapier was released and is now largely feeling normal. However, his experience left him shaken.
“The nursing staff and the physician who took care of me during my hospital stay were amazing. I know people will probably believe I have to say that, but it’s true. Regardless, on my final day in the hospital, MGRMC reached 17 hospitalized COVID patients for the first time. It was not a happy milestone and I could see the discouragement in their eyes and hear it in their voices. I’ve worked around this clinical staff for years, but I left with a much deeper respect and desire to help. At this exact time in history, these frontline healthcare workers need our help. And I say that as a former patient, nothing more.”
After reaching what appeared to be a plateau regarding new patients last week, MGRMC is once again experiencing escalating numbers. All indications suggest this latest surge is related to family gatherings associated with Thanksgiving.
In response to the current situation, Mr. Knox commented, “We’re asking for your help. We’re asking you to look past the discomfort and frustration with wearing a mask and just do it for a few weeks. We’re asking you to reconsider the large family gathering you have planned for this weekend. We’re asking you to be mindful of how much distance you place between yourself and others as you are out in public. We understand that this isn’t easy or what any of us want. However, we’re asking you to think of that family member or friend who works for our organization. We’re asking you to think of our community. They need your help. We all need your help.”