Editor’s note: The following article was provided by Mount Graham Regional Medical Center staff. It was written in response to several questions submitted by the Eastern Arizona Courier/The Copper Era in an effort to educate the community about the hospital’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on hospital staff.
As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its sixth month in the United States and schools look to reopen after a five-month hiatus, it is important to evaluate where our community is, where it has been, and what is needed to ensure that it continues in a positive direction. Through their experiences as our community’s front line against COVID-19, the medical providers and staff at Mt Graham Regional Medical Center provide unique insight into our shared experience with a virus that in many ways remains a mystery.
In the early days of COVID-19’s assault on the country, the southeast corner of Arizona was fortunate to be spared much of the virus’ wrath. Through March and April—when quarantines and social distancing closed schools, businesses, and even municipal governments nationwide—the counties of Graham and Greenlee saw less than 10 verified cases of COVID-19 and experienced none of the deadly aspects of the virus. However, as spring turned to summer, all of that changed.
“In many aspects of COVID-19, we were fortunate,” says Roland Knox, CEO of Mt Graham Regional Medical Center. “As healthcare professionals, we knew that ultimately we would not be spared entirely. And when the virus arrived with its full force in our valley, it proved to be everything we feared. However, thanks to those spring months when other parts of our nation were taking the brunt of the pandemic, our COVID-19 response team—made up of hospital physicians and clinical staff as well as county health department officials—were able to learn from the experience of others and prepare even more effectively for the day when our turn would come.”
Separate ward
As of August 18, MGRMC had tested over 1,161 patients for COVID-19. Of those patients, just over 10% tested positive, accounting for approximately 19% of the positive cases that had been identified in both Graham and Greenlee counties. As numbers started to rise in the area throughout May, the hospital set out to protect both staff and non-COVID-19 patients by establishing a separate ward for individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Patient levels in this area have been constant for weeks, averaging anywhere between three to six individuals at a time.
While these numbers may seem small, it is important to note that the average hospital stay for a COVID-19 patient lasts between 10 and 14 days. So while very few of these hospitalized patients actually requires a stay in the ICU or placement on a ventilator, the concern about being overwhelmed with patients has remained a constant.
“There is a significant concern regarding the possibility of being overrun with COVID-19 patients,” explains Ky Sanders, Director of Quality at MGRMC. “While we have been able to care for those that have presented to us, the reality is that we are still a rural community hospital with limited resources.”
However, Sanders further pointed out that a majority of COVID-19 patients have been able to receive their hospital treatment locally without being transferred out of town. Only those patients who had additional healthcare needs such as dialysis, or other specialty needs that MGRMC does not provide, required transport to other facilities. All other COVID-19 patients, acute or otherwise, were able to remain hospitalized locally.
While everyone at MGRMC is grateful that they have been able to treat their fellow community members locally, there is the reality that caring for COVID-19 patients does take both a physical and mental toll on hospital staff at all levels. From the beginning of the pandemic event, MGRMC chose not to have specific medical teams assigned solely to COVID-19 patients, but rather all team members would share in that responsibility together. The result is that the stress and strain associated with caring for COVID-19 positive patients has been equalized among a larger pool of staff members. Nevertheless, that stress and strain is very real.
A different sort of stress
“Caring for a COVID-19 patient is very different,” Sanders emphasizes. “As I have talked with our staff, they have described the difficulties associated with having to constantly dress and redress in full personal protective equipment to care for these patients. This includes an isolation gown, gloves, eye protection, and an N95 respirator. Many of our care providers have described how hot the gowns are and that it’s harder to breathe through the N95 respirator than a regular mask. These items have to be put on every time a staff member enters a COVID-19 room or area. In general, COVID-19 patients who are admitted require more resources and are more complex than many of our other patients, and then to add the protection element really compounds the situation.”
Lori Ray, Chief Nursing Officer at MGRMC adds, “I just want to acknowledge how proud I am of our physicians and nurses who are the front line of defense against COVID-19 here at MGRMC. They are doing an amazing job. But I would be remiss if I didn’t also recognize the contributions of many other staff members from respiratory therapists and certified nursing assistants to dietary and housekeeping staff and everyone in between who is taking on this exceptional responsibility. These employees have had to sacrifice their normal day-to-day interactions with their fellow employees, regularly scheduled hospital celebrations, employee recognition, and so much more while taking on an additional work load with each patient infected by the virus.”
Both Sanders and Ray acknowledged that much more one-on-on care is required for each COVID-19 patient and that when coupled with the extra precautions that go into avoiding additional exposures to staff members themselves, a shift in the COVID-19 ward can make for a very busy and exhausting day. However, both were quick to add that across the board, staff members have been working effectively as a team and that morale remains high.
Another factor that has likely ensured morale remain high is that MGRMC was able to participate in the Payroll Protection Program that was created as part of the federal CARES Act passed in May.
This program allows MGRMC to provide paid administrative leave to all hospital employees who have to miss work due to quarantine for having contracted the virus themselves or even if they are awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test. This paid time-off associated with the virus does not affect an employee’s regular vacation or sick hours. Furthermore, a stipend has been added to the regular hourly pay of employees caring for COVID-19 patients.
Nevertheless, the benefits associated with caring for COVID-19 positive patients will never fully make up for the anxiety that can come when a healthcare worker tests positive for the virus. Unfortunately, despite every precaution, MGRMC joins hospitals nationwide in seeing their employees become infected. According to Sanders, just under 10% of hospital staff have either tested positive for the virus or have had a suspected exposure that has limited their ability to continue working with patients.
Visitation
A major benefit for patients who receive their care at MGRMC is the hospital’s belief that visitation is vital to a person’s recovery. Unlike hospitals in the metropolitan areas of Arizona, MGRMC has continued to allow visitation for patients, albeit in a reduced manner. Each patient is limited to one visitor only and those visitors have to undergo several screening procedures. However, in the case of end-of-life issues, MGRMC has worked with families to expand their visitation policy to include multiple visitors when possible.
“It has been our experience and observation that a one-size fits all approach to COVID-19 is not universally effective,” noted Knox. “We fully understand why hospitals in different parts of the country might take a different approach than we have, but we also recognize that we have done all that we can to adhere to CDC guidelines in making our patients and staff safe. We further recognize that we are a community hospital and that a positive community feel is a vital part of who we are. If that means we have to work harder to provide our patients an opportunity to not feel alone, we will make that sacrifice and put in that effort. Still, I must add that we appreciate all that the community has done to work with us in making that effort possible.”
Both Knox and Sanders were quick to add that while the hospital is happy to do its part for the community, they hope that the community will continue doing its part to stop the virus spread.
“While it may seem like the pandemic is never-ending,” says Sanders. “There are a number of things each of us can do to help mitigate and contain this virus. And I can’t stress enough how important it is that we continue to do these things.”