The COVID-19 patient in Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center is linked to the same cluster that popped up two weeks ago, said Brian Douglas, Graham County Health Department director.
On Monday morning, Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center officials announced confirmed a hospitalized patient within the facility had tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a news release, "all precautions necessary to safely care for a COVID-19 patient have been in place at MGRMC for weeks in preparation of this eventuality. MGRMC continues to enforce and follow those precautions now that expectation has become reality in order to ensure the safety of both hospital staff and patients."
Hospital officials declined to comment further, but Douglas confirmed the patient is associated with 18 people who have been diagnosed within the last two weeks with the virus. Tests for another four people came back negative for COVID-19 today; 10 others are awaiting their results, Douglas said.
Aside from the patient in the hospital, the county's COVID-19 patients are recovering at their homes in Fort Thomas, Pima, Safford and Thatcher.
Douglas has said officials have discovered that everyone who has become ill came within six feet of someone within the virus for more than 10 minutes.
“We’ve been finding that it’s been spread through close contact, not through casual contact,” Douglas said.