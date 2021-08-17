Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center officials are again urging people to take measures to guard against spreading COVID-19 after seeing a sharp increase in the number of patients being hospitalized with the virus.
According to Shaylee Richards, a hospital spokeswoman, the number of COVID-19 patients doubled over the weekend and 42% of admitted patients on Monday had the virus.
"It is not our desire to get in the middle of a political debate; it is our job to protect and help our community stay healthy," hospital officials said in a news release.
Toward that end, medical professionals are urging people to wash their hands often, wear a mask in public and get vaccinated.
"MGRMC is prepared, we have enough equipment, tests, we have the staffing, and we are ready to handle the worst of the worst if we have to," the news release stated. "However, we are asking each of you, our entire community, to come together to help keep everyone safe."
More than 1,700 Arizonans were hospitalized as of Monday statewide and of those, 399 were in ICU. Those kinds of numbers have been seen since late February.
As of Monday, 185 Graham County residents and 53 Greenlee County residents were currently ill with the virus.
As of Tuesday, 53.8% of Arizonans have received one or more doses of the vaccine. That number is 44.8% in Graham County and 33.6% in Greenlee County.
The number of people over the age of 65 is significantly higher than the other age groups statewide and in both counties. It's over 89% statewide and it's 90.8% in Graham County and 70.4% in Greenlee County.
The patients contracting the virus now tend to be younger and unvaccinated, said Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas.
However, Douglas said he was happy to report the number of people coming in for vaccinations has "increased quite a bit over the last week or so."
Douglas attributes the increase to the availability of the vaccine for children 12-17, the start of school and the message recently sent out by the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
In the message, the First Presidency said protection from the virus "can only be achieved by immunizing a very high percentage of the population." Face masks were also encouraged.
"We can win this war if everyone will follow the wise and thoughtful recommendations of medical experts and government leaders. Please know of our sincere love and great concern for all of God’s children," the statement ended.
The health department is also seeing people who just hadn't gotten around to getting the vaccine until now, Douglas said.
The Graham County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Monday morning to accept $369,000 from the Arizona Department of Health Services to help the health department increase the county’s vaccination numbers.
Some of that money will be used to hire additional contract tracers and purchase advertising, Douglas said. A portion will also be used for personal protective equipment and to help compensate staff members and an epidemiologist, all of whom are putting in extra hours, he said.