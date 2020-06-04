The Arizona Department of Health Services reported Thursday that 38 Graham County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, one less than it reported the day before.
Graham County Health Department Department Director Brian Douglas said in an email that the last three cases, which were confirmed Tuesday, are not associated with the county's third cluster, which began May 25.
All of the new cases are under investigation, he said. One of the patients lives in an unincorporated area in southern Graham County and two are San Carlos Apache tribal members. All of the people they've come into contact with have been notified and are now in quarantine.
Two Graham County residents with COVID-19 have died, but both had underlying health conditions. The majority of those diagnosed prior to May 25 have recovered.
Greenlee County health officials announced Wednesday night the county remains at eight COVID-19 cases. One patient has died and two have recovered. Twenty-five Greenlee County residents are waiting for their test results.
The state reported Thursday 105 Cochise County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. According to county officials, five have died and 57 patients have been released from isolation. Nine of the patients were hospitalized at some point, four of them in ICU.
As of Thursday, the state reported 22,753 COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed since the start of the pandemic and 996 people have died. Nearly 351,000 people have been tested statewide, with 5.8 percent of them testing positive.
On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control reported 24,955 new cases, bringing the total number of diagnosed cases to 1,827,425. It also reported 1,045 new deaths, bringing that total to 106,202.