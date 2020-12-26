An additional 87 Graham County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 over the last two days.
According to the Graham County Health Department, 67 of the new patients live in Safford and 14 live in Thatcher.
As of Saturday afternoon, 981 of Graham County's 3,086 total patients are currently battling the virus and 48 have died. Forty-four percent of Graham County's total patients are in the 20-44 age range.
According to the state health department 411 people statewide had been diagnosed with the flu as of Dec. 19; four of them live in Graham County. By this time last year, more than 6,200 people had caught the flu.
There are currently 151 Greenlee County residents sick with the virus; three new patients were added Christmas Day.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 8,424 people with the virus have died since the start of the pandemic. Just over 493,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus.
Nine percent of ICU beds and 11% of inpatient beds were available statewide as of Friday.
The U.S. is approaching 19 million cases of COVID-19. As of Saturday, 329,592 patients have died, 16,977 in the last week.