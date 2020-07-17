The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 91 new COVID-19-related deaths Friday morning and 3,910 new cases.
On Thursday, there were 58 new deaths and 3,259 new cases.
Since the start of the pandemic, Graham County has documented 240 cases, Greenlee County 38 and Cochise County 1,186. (The state reduced Greenlee County's cases by two overnight.)
Fifty-one of Graham County's patients have recovered and four have died. Twelve of Greenlee's patients have recovered and one has died. In Cochise County, 717 have recovered and 28 have died.
More than 138,000 people have contracted COVID-19 in Arizona and 2,583 people have died.
Nearly 970,000 have been tested for the virus and 12.2 percent have tested positive.
On Thursday, 3,466 people were in Arizona hospitals as a result of COVID-19 and 944 of them were in intensive care. The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators was 687.
Ten percent of the state's ICU beds were available on Thursday; 46 percent of the ventilators were available.
On Thursday evening, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported nearly 67,000 new cases and another 947 deaths. The total number of cases nationwide is nearly 3.5 million and just shy of 136,938 people have died.
For more information about Arizona’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, visit azhealth.gov/COVID-19.